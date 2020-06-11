Jeanne L. Polk, 67, affectionately known as "Mother Hortense" and "Lucy" departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020 at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA. she was the daughter of Arnold and Jacqueline Cudjoe.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Cudjoe, Sr., and Jacqueline Cudjoe; daughter, Kathryn Nicholas and siblings, James Cudjoe, Joann Winfield, Jacqueline Cudjoe, and Mivhael Cudjoe.
She leaves to cherish her memory, six grandchildren, Chanyka Peterson, Deeanne Taylor and twin brothers, Vince Nicholas, Jr, and Manik Nicholas; five great-grandchildren; five siblings, Anthony Cudjoe, Hambrey Cudjoe, Gerealdine Alston (Stan), Kenneth Cudjoe (Cartinia), and Arnold Cudjoe, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, and her life partner, Greg.
Service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Cudjoe, Sr., and Jacqueline Cudjoe; daughter, Kathryn Nicholas and siblings, James Cudjoe, Joann Winfield, Jacqueline Cudjoe, and Mivhael Cudjoe.
She leaves to cherish her memory, six grandchildren, Chanyka Peterson, Deeanne Taylor and twin brothers, Vince Nicholas, Jr, and Manik Nicholas; five great-grandchildren; five siblings, Anthony Cudjoe, Hambrey Cudjoe, Gerealdine Alston (Stan), Kenneth Cudjoe (Cartinia), and Arnold Cudjoe, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, and her life partner, Greg.
Service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803.
Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 11, 2020.