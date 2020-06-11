JEANNE L. POLK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne L. Polk, 67, affectionately known as "Mother Hortense" and "Lucy" departed this life Thursday, May 28, 2020 at VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VA. she was the daughter of Arnold and Jacqueline Cudjoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Cudjoe, Sr., and Jacqueline Cudjoe; daughter, Kathryn Nicholas and siblings, James Cudjoe, Joann Winfield, Jacqueline Cudjoe, and Mivhael Cudjoe.

She leaves to cherish her memory, six grandchildren, Chanyka Peterson, Deeanne Taylor and twin brothers, Vince Nicholas, Jr, and Manik Nicholas; five great-grandchildren; five siblings, Anthony Cudjoe, Hambrey Cudjoe, Gerealdine Alston (Stan), Kenneth Cudjoe (Cartinia), and Arnold Cudjoe, Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, and her life partner, Greg.

Service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803.

Professional services have been entrusted to Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804)732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Service
11:00 AM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved