Jeff (Jeffrey) C. Dawson, age 56, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on July 2nd 2020, at his and his brother's residence after a brief illness. He was he son of the late Diane A. Dawson and Frank J. Dawson of Petersburg. Jeff was also preceded in death by his older brother, Frankie. He is survived by three siblings, his best friend and brother, Scott A. Dawson of Hopewell, VA; two loving and caring sisters, Barbara A. Dawson of Singer Island, FL, and Lynn (Dawson) & James Mann of Prince George, VA; three nephews, Scott A Dawson Jr., Ryan R. Dawson of Hopewell VA, and James T. Mann (wife Amanda), of Sutherland, VA; one niece, Ashley Dawson of Colonial Heights, VA. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jeff's name to Crater Community Hospice.

