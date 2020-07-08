1/1
JEFFREY C. DAWSON
1964 - 2020
Jeff (Jeffrey) C. Dawson, age 56, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on July 2nd 2020, at his and his brother's residence after a brief illness. He was he son of the late Diane A. Dawson and Frank J. Dawson of Petersburg. Jeff was also preceded in death by his older brother, Frankie. He is survived by three siblings, his best friend and brother, Scott A. Dawson of Hopewell, VA; two loving and caring sisters, Barbara A. Dawson of Singer Island, FL, and Lynn (Dawson) & James Mann of Prince George, VA; three nephews, Scott A Dawson Jr., Ryan R. Dawson of Hopewell VA, and James T. Mann (wife Amanda), of Sutherland, VA; one niece, Ashley Dawson of Colonial Heights, VA. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jeff's name to Crater Community Hospice.

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J M WILKERSON FUNERAL ESTABLISHMENT, INC. - Petersburg
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
804-732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Joe Barrett
Friend
July 3, 2020
my brother was the giver and peacemaker of our family. our hearts are heavy . please keep our family in your prayers.
lynn mann
Sister
