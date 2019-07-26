|
|
Mr. Jeffrey Chris Wyatt, affectionately known as "Batman," 52, of 1625 Lincoln Street, Petersburg, VA, peacefully entered rest on Monday, July 22, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center. He was born on May 22, 1967, and was the son of Mary Watt and the late Francis Wyatt.
He attended Richmond City Public Schools. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Mr. Wyatt enjoyed fixing things and doing yard work. He also enjoyed listening to music, riding his bike and spending time with family and friends.
Jeffery leaves to cherish his memory: a loving mother, Mary Wyatt; five brothers, Kenneth (Sherry), Willie (Rita), Dennis (Lydia) and Dale Wyatt of Petersburg, VA and Michael Wyatt of Atlanta, GA; five sisters, Marilyn Ford of Baltimore, MD, Linda Lightfoot (William) and Gale Wyatt (Vernon) of Chesterfield, VA, Susan Greene and Brenda Wyatt of Petersburg, VA; six uncles, Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson (Obena), Elder Eddie Smith of Chester Ford (Martha) of Crewe, VA, Earl Johnson of Hampton, VA, Larry Ford (Kim) of Delaware and Melvin Ford (Ann) of Maryland; one aunt, Janet Anderson of Baltimore, MD; thirteen nieces, three devoted, Kimberly McNeil, Shaquila Fordham and Shavone Lewis; a devoted great-niece who he enjoyed spending time with, Iyanna Fordham; nine nephews, three devoted, Tyree Wyatt, Albert Rives and Dewayne Wyatt; devoted friends, Donald Brown and Essie Vaughan; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Gethsemane Apostolic Church, 1020 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Herbert W. Anderson, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wyatt Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 26 to July 27, 2019