"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness…" 2nd Timothy 4: 7-8
Mr. Jeffrey J. King, affectionately known as "J.J. or Rome" was born in Petersburg, VA, on June 15, 1960, to Stanley S. King and Hattie R. Blakes-King. Jerome transitioned from labor to reward on Friday, August 30, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving wife.
He was a member of Third Baptist Church, where he was a former member of the men's choir. J.J. was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1979. He served in the United states Army and the National Guard with an Honorable Discharge.
He was a former employee of Old Country Buffet, Pamplin Park, and Lighthouse Seafood Restaurant and Bar. He also worked at Virginia State University as a contract worker.
J.J. was an avid die-hard Redskins fan. He was an impeccable dresser, he loved cooking, a well-manicured lawn, and above all a lovable uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was a good father that was concerned about his daughter. J.J. was a husband that had his wife's back and brought sunshine to her cloudy day.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William "Boo" King, Willie "Croakey" King; and sister-in-law, Vanessa H. King.
J. leaves his precious memories: his beloved and devoted wife of 19 years, Lorraine J. King; two daughters, Arlecia Banks and Cassie Banks, both of Petersburg, VA; two grandsons, Raekwon Banks and Markeese Bullock, both of Petersburg, VA; mother-in-law, Ethel M. Jones (William-deceased) of Petersburg, VA; three brothers-in-law, Roy L. Jones (Evelyn) of Hopewell, VA, William Jones, Jr., and John T. Jones, both of Petersburg, VA. J.J. also leaves three beloved sisters, Dorothy Moss (John), Pearl Wilson (Mack), and Terrace Cunningham (Frederick), all of Petersburg, VA; brother, Larry King (Felecia) of New Braunfeld, TX; aunts, Alvia Diggs and Otelia Burrow (Franklin) of Petersburg, VA; two sons-in-love, Tyre Dalton of Dinwiddie, VA, and Calvin T. "Stink" Washington of Petersburg, VA; special friends, Isaac Hargraves of Petersburg, VA, and Tasha Hinton of Dinwiddie, VA; devoted friends, Dr. Tony Hobbs, Dr. James "Jay" Slagle, Gary Hobbs and the entire Hobbs Family and the Blandford Community; a host of beloved nieces (Krystal steals his heart), nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
J.J. will truly be missed because he was well-loved, a nice person who never met a stranger and a beautiful smile that would make your day. He enjoyed the music of Frankie Beverly and Lee Williams & the Spiritual QC's. He loved his car the "White Ghost" and his truck "Nellie".
Rest easy baby until we meet again!
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, officiating and Rev. Brenda Cherry, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019