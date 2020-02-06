The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA
JEFFREY O. HILL

JEFFREY O. HILL Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey O. Hill will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA. Pastor Michael Wyche, Crystal Cathedral Ministries, Prince George, VA, eulogist. Interment will take place at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.
Public viewing will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, Petersburg, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 6, 2020
