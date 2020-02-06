|
A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey O. Hill will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, Petersburg, VA. Pastor Michael Wyche, Crystal Cathedral Ministries, Prince George, VA, eulogist. Interment will take place at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.
Public viewing will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, Petersburg, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 6, 2020