E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Blandford Cemetery
Petersburg, VA
JEFFREY S. COLEMAN


1968 - 2019
JEFFREY S. COLEMAN Obituary
Jeffrey S. Coleman, 50, of N. Chesterfield passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 27, 1968, in Petersburg, Virginia. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, Henry S. Coleman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Audrey M. Coleman; mother, Lucille J. Branch; daughter, Chalsa A. Coleman; son, Hunter S. Coleman; granddaughter; Emery A. Gagnon; and a sister, Tonya M. Spencer.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
