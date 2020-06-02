JENNIE M. TUCKER
Mrs. Jennie M. Tucker departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center. Jennie was a faithful employee at Kenner Hospital in Fort Lee, VA, with 20 plus years of service until she retired.
She enjoyed going to Andrew's Gill to eat just about everyday until her health declined. She loved to talk to everyone and had an affectionate smile. Jennie was born October 8, 1933 in Littleton, NC, to Pastor Eugene and Annie Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie P. Tucker; children, Gloria Tucker Hargrave and Ronnie Tucker; grandsons, Anthony Tucker and Joseph Wilkins; sister, Marlene Wilkins; and brothers, Benjamin and Percy Harris.
Left to cherish her memories: children, Laura Davis of St. Louis, MO, Willie Jones (Yvette) and Robert Tucker (Gail); grandchildren, Denise Allen (Tony) of St. Louis, MO, Veronica Jordan (Demond), Bertha Hargrave, Leon Tucker, LyShena Tucker, Juanita Tucker, Celestine Hargrave, Marika Hargrave, and Shamon Lyons all of Petersburg, VA, Denise Barnes, Corey and Andre Tucker both of Jacksonville, FL; thirty-two great grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Eugenia Folkes, Cassie Ruffin and Susie Branch (James) all of Petersburg, VA, and Theresa Ramie of Tennessee; brothers, James Harris and Marion Harris both of Petersburg, VA and Oscar Harris of Jacksonville, FL; nineteen nieces; eight nephews; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
