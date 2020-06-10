Jeptha (Jep) Archie Gibson III passed away June 7, 2020. Born on September 9, 1957, he was the son of Jeptha (Buck) Gibson Jr. and Marjorie Gibson Deas. He is preceded in death by his father and the love of his life MaryLou. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Gibson, Regina Gibson, Alanna Sears and husband Charles, Tiffannie Gibson, Chelsea Gibson and Dallas Gibson; 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Marjorie Gibson Deas; siblings, James Gibson and wife, Cindy, Mary Gibson Harper and husband, Dan, Joseph Gibson and wife, Linda; numerous nieces and nephews, Aunt, Uncles and cousins; as well as Addie Mae Gore who loved him like her very own. The family would like to thank best friends Diana Chippewa and husband Raymond, for opening their home, loving and taking care of him. Jep had a larger than life personality, and a laugh that could light up a room. He was the ultimate jokester and consummate flirt. He was loyal to his friends and family until the very end. He will be missed greatly, by many. A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday June 13, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park Prince George, Virginia. His remains will rest from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family humbly asks in lieu of flowers, contributions towards funeral expenses be made to his Mom Marjorie Gibson Deas c/o E. Alvin Small funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.