JEREMY "CHAD" BOSTIC


1976 - 2020
JEREMY "CHAD" BOSTIC Obituary
Jeremy "Chad" Bostic, 43, of Hopewell, VA passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Chad will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Amy Bostic; five children, Chasidy Bostic, Chad Allen Bostic, Justin Eads, Destiney Lewis-Hensley, and Katherine Lewis; five grandchildren, Jatwan Jr., Chad Jr., Madison, Alayna and Beau; his father, Robert Bostic; mother, Shirley Hudson; two sisters, Tina Cheadle and Becky Bostic; and two brothers, Chris and Jamie Westfall.
All services will be private.
The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brain Injury Association of American, P.O. Box 7416, Merrifield, VA 22116 in memory of Chad Bostic.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
