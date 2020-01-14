Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
JEREMY R. MAYBERRY


1991 - 2020
JEREMY R. MAYBERRY Obituary
Jeremy Reid Mayberry, age 28, of Dinwiddie, VA, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Dinwiddie County and graduate of Dinwiddie High School, Jeremy worked at Walmart Distribution Center for several years, but recently began working as a sales representative for Cintas. He loved going to the gym, hunting, and fishing, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Sue Catron and his paternal grandmother, Evelyne Mayberry.

He is survived by his wife, Maranda Lynn Mayberry; parents, Samuel Reid Mayberry and Sheila Catron Mayberry; brothers, Patrick Wayne Mayberry and Seth Aubry Mayberry; maternal grandfather, Ronald Wayne Catron; paternal grandfather, Rex Aubry Mayberry; mother-in-law, Tami Seifried; sister-in-law, Ashley Sheppard (Trey); nephew, Ashton Sheppard; niece, Hannah Sheppard, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home followed by entombment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
