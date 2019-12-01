|
Jerie Lynn Browder Williams passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Macon, GA.
Jerie was born March 3, 1951 in Petersburg, Virginia. She and her family moved to Macon, Georgia in the early 1980s where she worked in the healthcare field and was the owner operator of the Whistle Stop Cafe in Juliette, GA.
Preceding her in death is her husband of 19 years, David Coleman Williams and her father, Joseph Irvin Browder. Jerie is survived by her mother, Charlotte Mann Browder and her brother Dr. Wayne (Cherie) Browder, both of Colonial Heights, VA. She is also survived by her daughters, Tracie Lynn (Neil) Souther And Terri Amanda (Tim) Owens, and her grandchildren, Joshua David (Jordan) Boyd, Emily Logan (Matthew) Hight and Nickalus Coleman Duncan. She also has two great granddaughters, Aurora Jones Boyd and Aubreigh Lynn Hight.
A Rosary will be said by Fr. Scott Winchel of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Macon, GA Sunday, December 1st at 5:30 pm at Monroe County Memorial Chapel immediately followed by visitation from 6:00-8:00. Burial will be private Monday morning 10:00 at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens in Forsyth, GA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the , 886 Mulberry St. Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Progress-Index on Dec. 1, 2019