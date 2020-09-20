Mr. Jermaine Garry Reese was born on May 20, 1990 in Bad Kreuznach Germany. Jermaine was the beloved son of Petra Wollner Reese and Garry Reese. God's angels welcomed Jermaine home as he transitioned from the University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas on Monday, September 7, 2020 to his final destination of love, peace and happiness.
Jermaine was baptized early in life and was a spirit-filled Christian. He was a church member of the Destiny Family Christian Center, El Paso Texas where he had the honor of serving in the Young Adult ministry.
Jermaine attended elementary school in Bad Kreuznach Germany until moving with his mother, father, and sister to Augusta Georgia at the age of six. Jermaine is a 2008 high school graduate of Cross Creek High School. After graduating, Jermaine decided to explore his future endeavors in the state of Texas where he attended the University of Texas El Paso. Most recently, Jermaine continued his passion for education by enrolling in vocational school for Information Technology.
It was in El Paso Texas where he met his beautiful wife, Jasmine White Reese and married in 2015. Through this union their most precious gift was born, Sarai Jasmine Reese.
Jermaine was an avid animal lover. He found the perfect job for him with the El Paso County Sheriff's office in the Animal Welfare unit where he worked as Lead Animal Control Office for several years. He also owned his own business, Kiba's Pack where he trained dogs.
Jermaine was known for his big heart and love for others. He served as mentor and support to many individuals throughout his earthly journey. He will be remembered by his own spoken words, "I give love everyday". Though his departure was unexpected, Jermaine continued to bless others by serving as an organ donor assisting four organ recipients in transitioning into a new chapter of their lives.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ingo Wollner; and his paternal grandparents, William and Clarine Reese. He is survived by his lovely wife, Jasmine and his much-adored daughter, Sarai. Jermaine also leaves to mourn his devoted mother, Petra Wollner Reese, his loving sister, Lateefah Reese, his beloved niece, Skye Janelle White, all of Augusta Georgia. He also leaves behind his adored step-mother and dutiful father, Gwen and Garry Reese of Newnan Georgia, and his loving grandmother, Waltraud Wollner of Germany. Jermaine has one aunt, three uncles, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.