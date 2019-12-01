Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Olivet United Methodist Church
16414 McKenney Hwy
McKenney, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEROLENE ORTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEROLENE T. ORTON


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEROLENE T. ORTON Obituary
Jerolene Taylor Orton, 83, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Dinwiddie County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Harrison Taylor and Ethlyn Hawkins Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Benjamin Taylor; and daughter, Cynthia Gayle Orton.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Wayne John Orton, Sr.; daughter, Susan Orton Buyalos (Timmy); son, Wayne John Orton, Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Shannon Buyalos Close (Todd), Kristin Leigh Buyalos, Keri Michelle Buyalos, Timothy Jacob Buyalos (Bekka), James Michael Buyalos, Jessica Anne Orton, and Jack Wayne Orton. Jerolene was also a devoted great-grandmother to Preston Atlas Close, Penelope Rose Close, Grace Elizabeth Buyalos, and Jacob Samuel Buyalos.
Jerolene was a lifelong resident of Dinwiddie County and was raised on a farm. She married a farmer, so she always lived her life close to the land. Jerolene was very active in her community. She worked for the school system as an aide and bus driver. For many years she was the proud owner and operator of Dinwiddie Flower Shoppe. She served in many capacities over the years in her spiritual community of Carson United Methodist Church. Jerolene was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 16414 McKenney Hwy, McKenney, VA 23872. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be donated to Mount Olivet United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEROLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -