Jerolene Taylor Orton, 83, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Born in Dinwiddie County, she was the daughter of the late Edward Harrison Taylor and Ethlyn Hawkins Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Benjamin Taylor; and daughter, Cynthia Gayle Orton.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Wayne John Orton, Sr.; daughter, Susan Orton Buyalos (Timmy); son, Wayne John Orton, Jr. (Susan); grandchildren, Shannon Buyalos Close (Todd), Kristin Leigh Buyalos, Keri Michelle Buyalos, Timothy Jacob Buyalos (Bekka), James Michael Buyalos, Jessica Anne Orton, and Jack Wayne Orton. Jerolene was also a devoted great-grandmother to Preston Atlas Close, Penelope Rose Close, Grace Elizabeth Buyalos, and Jacob Samuel Buyalos.
Jerolene was a lifelong resident of Dinwiddie County and was raised on a farm. She married a farmer, so she always lived her life close to the land. Jerolene was very active in her community. She worked for the school system as an aide and bus driver. For many years she was the proud owner and operator of Dinwiddie Flower Shoppe. She served in many capacities over the years in her spiritual community of Carson United Methodist Church. Jerolene was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 16414 McKenney Hwy, McKenney, VA 23872. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be donated to Mount Olivet United Methodist Church.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019