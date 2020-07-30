On July 23, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, Jerome A. Coleman, affectionately known as "Gett," of Hopewell, VA. Jerome was born on May 23, 1970, to Deaconess Florine C. Pencile and Rev. Nathaniel Pencile, Sr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florine C. Pencile; grandmother, Lillie E. Coleman and an uncle, Willie J. Coleman.
Jerome attended Chesterfield County Schools. He was known as a connoisseur of every restaurant and gave his opinions on the food. He also enjoyed visiting his family, especially during the holidays critiquing their menu.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Rev. Nathaniel Pencile, Sr.; brother, Nathaniel Pencile, Jr. (Christina Braxley); a niece, Maiya Pencile and a nephew, Nathaniel Pencile III; grandfather, William J. Coleman; aunts, Ellen Kleiber (Neil), Delilah Taylor (Stanley), Vickie Toney, Faye Brown (Herbert), Ruthie Bello (Remi), Delores Hodges (William), Belle Behling (Lemuel), and Georgia Middleton (Robert); uncles, Charles Coleman (Ellen), Larry Coleman and Larry Graham (Sandra); devoted cousins, Deveney Drew and Terron Brown; a devoted uncle, Neil Kleiber, Sr.; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, the staff of Chippenham Medical Center Cardiac Unit and the staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Reedy Branch Road, Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.