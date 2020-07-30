1/1
JEROME A. COLEMAN
1970 - 2020
{ "" }
On July 23, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our beloved, Jerome A. Coleman, affectionately known as "Gett," of Hopewell, VA. Jerome was born on May 23, 1970, to Deaconess Florine C. Pencile and Rev. Nathaniel Pencile, Sr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Florine C. Pencile; grandmother, Lillie E. Coleman and an uncle, Willie J. Coleman.
Jerome attended Chesterfield County Schools. He was known as a connoisseur of every restaurant and gave his opinions on the food. He also enjoyed visiting his family, especially during the holidays critiquing their menu.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Rev. Nathaniel Pencile, Sr.; brother, Nathaniel Pencile, Jr. (Christina Braxley); a niece, Maiya Pencile and a nephew, Nathaniel Pencile III; grandfather, William J. Coleman; aunts, Ellen Kleiber (Neil), Delilah Taylor (Stanley), Vickie Toney, Faye Brown (Herbert), Ruthie Bello (Remi), Delores Hodges (William), Belle Behling (Lemuel), and Georgia Middleton (Robert); uncles, Charles Coleman (Ellen), Larry Coleman and Larry Graham (Sandra); devoted cousins, Deveney Drew and Terron Brown; a devoted uncle, Neil Kleiber, Sr.; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center, the staff of Chippenham Medical Center Cardiac Unit and the staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Coleman Family Cemetery, Reedy Branch Road, Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Coleman Family Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Antonio & Ruth Surley
Friend
July 29, 2020
Jerome you fought a good fight. Great all around person!! You will be greatly missed. My condolences to the family.
Eva Parker
Friend
July 29, 2020
Love You Romey ❤
Crissandra Coleman
Family
July 29, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Samuel & Rose Surley
July 28, 2020
Mary Clark
Family
July 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Glenda Gooden-Jenkins
Friend
July 27, 2020
Brenda Harris
Family
July 27, 2020
I give my condolences to the Coleman and the Pencile Family,may God bless and keep you in his care
Pastor and First Lady Thompson
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
April Parker
Friend
July 26, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Brenda Lee
Family
July 26, 2020
Tracy Coleman
Family
July 26, 2020
Weeping may endure for the night but JOY comes in the morning. Sorry to hear of the passing of Jerome, my thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Knowing we serve an awesome GOD and GOD don't make no mistake. LOVE and GOD BLESS.
Dale E Turner
July 24, 2020
Praying For This Family.
Beverly Love
Acquaintance
