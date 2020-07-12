Mr. Jerome D. Washington, 63, of 6520 Licking Creek Drive, Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a native of Hopewell, and was the son of the late Robert and Marian Washington. In his early years, he was a graduate of Hopewell High School and was employed by Kentucky Fried Chicken. This earned him the nickname "Chicken Man".
Jerome was a very intelligent young man destined for great things. He never had to study hard. He had a great love for cars and an infectious smile and he loved music and dancing. However, illness and hardship afflicted him at an early age and continued until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Washington, Sr. and Marian E. Washington.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: two brothers, Robert L. Washington, Jr. (Audrey) and Frank Penn, Jr. (Bobbie) both from Prince George, VA; three sisters, Robin Gregory (Eric) of Dover, DE, Judy Johnson and Carol Crockett (Homer) both from Prince George, VA; six aunts, Ruth Miles, Peggy Anderson, Jane Roach all of Hopewell, VA, Phyllis Washington and Sylvia Roach (Eugene) both of Prince George, VA, and Lillian Weaver of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA.
In lieu of floral arrangements the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice
in memory of Mr. Jerome D. Washington.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.