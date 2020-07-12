1/1
JEROME D WASHINGTON
1957 - 2020
Mr. Jerome D. Washington, 63, of 6520 Licking Creek Drive, Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a native of Hopewell, and was the son of the late Robert and Marian Washington. In his early years, he was a graduate of Hopewell High School and was employed by Kentucky Fried Chicken. This earned him the nickname "Chicken Man".
Jerome was a very intelligent young man destined for great things. He never had to study hard. He had a great love for cars and an infectious smile and he loved music and dancing. However, illness and hardship afflicted him at an early age and continued until his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Washington, Sr. and Marian E. Washington.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: two brothers, Robert L. Washington, Jr. (Audrey) and Frank Penn, Jr. (Bobbie) both from Prince George, VA; three sisters, Robin Gregory (Eric) of Dover, DE, Judy Johnson and Carol Crockett (Homer) both from Prince George, VA; six aunts, Ruth Miles, Peggy Anderson, Jane Roach all of Hopewell, VA, Phyllis Washington and Sylvia Roach (Eugene) both of Prince George, VA, and Lillian Weaver of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA.
In lieu of floral arrangements the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice in memory of Mr. Jerome D. Washington.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Graveside service
Memories & Condolences
July 10, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family in the loss of your loved one.
Ora Bailey
Friend
July 9, 2020
Jerry was one of my favorite cousins. I will miss his quiet and gentle spirit. May he rest in peace.
Linda Miles Webb
Family
July 9, 2020
I loved you so much Jerry. I always thought you were the smartest of all of us. As your oldest sister, I wish I could have lessen your burdens. You are at peace now resting in His loving arms.
Carol Crockett
Sister
July 9, 2020
You all are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult and sad time. May God grant you peace and strength.
Justine Crockett-Byrd
July 9, 2020
To the family, you have my condolences. Stay strong and time and God will get you thru this.
Linda Alexander
Classmate
July 9, 2020
Shock to hear his passing. I remember him back in the day in Hopewell near five forks. To the family you have my deepest condolences. Rest Easy Chicken Man
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Friend
