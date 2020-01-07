|
|
Mr. Jerome Gordon Brown of 118 Hilton Place, Petersburg, VA, (formerly of 314 S. West Street) departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, January 2, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
Jerome affectionately known as "JB or Brown" was born October 20, 1954, to the late James I. Brown and Annie Brown. Jerome attended Westview Elementary and Peabody High School, Petersburg, VA. He attended Royal Baptist Church at an early age and later became a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, under the leadership of Pastor Robert A. Diggs, Sr.
He was a dedicated and faithful employee of the Titums Optical for five years, retiring from the County of Chesterfield with 35 years of service. He was a quiet but understanding person that didn't mind helping others. He will surely be missed.
Jerome was a devoted, active and loyal member of 27 years to the Club-Char-Manze and served several years with the Buffalo Soldiers.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Leroy and Laura Harvell; daughter, Jamona LaTrise Brown; sisters, Barbara Ann Brown and Carolyn Y. Brown; brother, James Holmes; aunts, Olivia Grant, Clarice Manson, Helen Harvell and Daisy P. Harvell; uncles, David R. Grant, Earl Manson and George Harvell; nephews, Kenneth Brown and DeShawn Brown; mother-in-law, Corrine Clanton Williams; and two brothers-in-law, David R. Williams and Matthew Blowe.
Jerome leaves to cherish his memories, a faithful, loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Corrine W. Brown; daughter, Jermaine L. Brown (Robert); two sons, Cordell Lee Winfield-Brown of Petersburg, VA, and Jerome M. Woodson of North Carolina; sister, Kathy Hall (Wilbert) of Richmond, VA; two grandchildren which he loved dearly, Romaon J. Noel and Raliyah Winfield, both of Petersburg, VA; brother, Leon Brown; aunts, Doris C. Thompson (Bernard); uncle, John Harvell, Jr. of Petersburg, VA; sisters-in-law, Queen Blowe of Macon, GA, Maranda L. Winfield (James) and Bertha Bland (Deland) of Petersburg, VA; brother-in-law, Thomas Williams (Patricia) of Chesterfield, VA; devoted loving aunt, Bertha Mason (LeeLee) of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends, Stacey Evans, Herbert Whitted and James Hawkins; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
The family is proud to say that Jerome has now earned his ticket for the resurrection.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Phillip E. Knight, Sr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020