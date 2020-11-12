1/1
JEROME HARPER
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Jerome Harper 67, departed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was born to the late Joseph Harper and Sallie Harper on August 13, 1953.
Jerome was a native of, reared and educated in Petersburg. He was a graduate of Petersburg High School. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church for 39 years where he also served on the Men's Usher Ministry.
Jerome was married on May 2, 1981, to Helen Mae Thomas. He retired from Honeywell with 35 years of service.
His favorite Bible scripture was Psalms 23. Jerome also loved deep sea and pier fishing, cooking and he was truly a dedicated Dallas Cowboys football fan. Jerome loved all sports.
Left to cherish his memory: his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Helen Mae Harper of Chester, VA; six stepchildren, Alfred Thomas (Stephanie) of Colonial Heights, VA, Clara Silva (Paul) of Stafford VA, Vanessa Johnson (McKinley) of Lynchburg VA, James Thomas of Disputanta, Cynthia Gilkey of Clarksville, TN, and Kim Wright of Power Springs, GA; three sisters, Bettie Josephine Harper, Jerushia X. Harper and Janece Harper; four brothers, Joseph A. Harper, Jr. (Linda), Jacob R. Harper, Jesse R. Harper (Deborah Ellis) and Jon Keith Harper (Yvette); one uncle Deacon Ivory Cary, Sr. (Barbara); aunts, Mary Young of Philadelphia, PA, and Geraldine Allen of Petersburg, VA, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday November 14, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

11 entries
November 11, 2020
Thinking of you Aunt Helen my deepest sympathies to you and the family
George Grundy Jr
Family
November 11, 2020
Condolences to the Harper family. May you find solace knowing that others are thinking of you during this time. God is ever present to keep you strong.
Lurtie Dillon
Friend
November 11, 2020
Sending our heartfelt condolences during this time of loss.

The Dent Family
Sherene Dent-Brown
November 11, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karen Scott
Friend
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vilma Crenshaw
November 10, 2020
Mrs Helen I'm so sorry to hear the passing of your husband. You and your family have my most sincerest condolences
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Friend
November 10, 2020
Brother Harp and family, My condolences to you and family, may Jerome Rest In Peace, I still remember back in the day we would all hang out at the laundromat on Halifax Street next to your house, those were the days lol...Peace
L.Boneface Anderson
Friend
November 10, 2020
May the God of all Comfort be with you as you face this time.
Louise Turner-Wyche
Friend
November 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family. May loving memories bring you comfort as you remember God is there for each of you.
Delia Claiborne
Friend
November 10, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to Sister Helen and family. Earth have no sorrow that Heaven (God) cannot heal.
Gregory & Loretta Majette
Friend
November 9, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to Helen and family. May God bless you and keep you.
Ira and Rhonda Mitchell
Friend
