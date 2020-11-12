Mr. Jerome Harper 67, departed this life on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond, VA. He was born to the late Joseph Harper and Sallie Harper on August 13, 1953.
Jerome was a native of, reared and educated in Petersburg. He was a graduate of Petersburg High School. He was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church for 39 years where he also served on the Men's Usher Ministry.
Jerome was married on May 2, 1981, to Helen Mae Thomas. He retired from Honeywell with 35 years of service.
His favorite Bible scripture was Psalms 23. Jerome also loved deep sea and pier fishing, cooking and he was truly a dedicated Dallas Cowboys football fan. Jerome loved all sports.
Left to cherish his memory: his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Helen Mae Harper of Chester, VA; six stepchildren, Alfred Thomas (Stephanie) of Colonial Heights, VA, Clara Silva (Paul) of Stafford VA, Vanessa Johnson (McKinley) of Lynchburg VA, James Thomas of Disputanta, Cynthia Gilkey of Clarksville, TN, and Kim Wright of Power Springs, GA; three sisters, Bettie Josephine Harper, Jerushia X. Harper and Janece Harper; four brothers, Joseph A. Harper, Jr. (Linda), Jacob R. Harper, Jesse R. Harper (Deborah Ellis) and Jon Keith Harper (Yvette); one uncle Deacon Ivory Cary, Sr. (Barbara); aunts, Mary Young of Philadelphia, PA, and Geraldine Allen of Petersburg, VA, and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday November 14, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA, the Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.