Mr. Jerome Saunders, of 1203 Tabb Avenue, Hopewell, VA., entered into a peaceful rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was the son of the late, Mary and Jesse Saunders, Jr.
Jerome was a mechanic for WestRock (formerly Rock-Tenn) in Hopewell for forty-three years. He enjoyed cooking, and a fan favorite of the NFL Pittsburg Steelers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tom and Jessie Saunders, and sister, Frances L. Brown.
He leaves to his memory: five children, Mathew Saunders, of Charlotte, NC, Marlo Saunders of Richmond, Sharde Crewe and Shaun Johnson both of Charles City and Jamie Johnson of Varina; fiancée' Cynthia J. Robinson; siblings, Hester Jones, Edith Jones, Gladys Harris (Calvin), Melinda Adams (Ernest), Catherine Washington (Edward), Rebecca Moody (Ray), Herman Saunders (Rebecca), Floyd Saunders (Betty) and Alice Williams (Donald); seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 on the premises of Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City, VA, 23030. Rev. James Johnson, pastor, eulogist., and Rev. Danny Patterson, officiate. Interment will follow at church cemetery.
Please continue to follow the state CDC guidelines and social distancing.
Services have been entrusted to Bland Funeral Homes, 1500 Arlington Rd, Hopewell, VA 23860. Rev. Robert L. Bullock, Jr. Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com.