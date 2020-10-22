Mr. Jerome Savannah went to be the Lord on October 13, 2020. He was born April 6, 1955 in Hopewell, VA, and was a lifelong area resident. He was one out of seven children and was educated in the Hopewell Public Schools. He was baptized at an early age at Union Baptist Church, Hopewell VA.
Preceding him in death was his parents, Willie Savannah, Sr. and Pearlie Mae Savannah; a sister, Linda Savannah-Austin and a brother, Louis Savannah, Sr.
Jerome is survived by three brothers, Charles "Carlos" Savannah (Cora), Willie Savannah, Clinton Savannah and one sister, Toni Davis (Robert). He also leaves behind one daughter, Kim Jones; cherished godfather of the following goddaughter,s Zy'naejah Wright, Tukyihai Canady, Tukita Canady and Michelle Canady; several nieces and nephews, great nephews and great-great nephews among them are Michael Savannah, Mindy McDonald, Dr. Alicia Gibson (Shawn), Dr. Natachia Randles (Donald), Robert, Angela and Antoinette Davis, Antonio and Andrea Savannah, Louis Jr. and Marisha Savannah, Tonya Vaughn, Fatisha Blanding, Sonobia Perry and Timothy Daniels. Also, he is survived by many cousins. He leaves behind numerous friends to include: Ernell and Wilma Jones, Russel and Judy Morton, Shavon Perry, Lynn Perry, Shannita Harrington, Nicole Jones, Rita Hansard and Alexis Tucker.
As a young child Jerome enjoyed the outdoors and was fascinated with gardening. He enjoyed picking wild berries and fruits from hiking in the woods. Also, Jerome was the youngest of five boys and would read from the bible and preached to his siblings.
After moving from Davisville, Jerome wasted no time digging into the dirt to plant flowers and a vegetable garden. He received his GED from the Job Corps in Kentucky and later decided to join the military in 1976, and was discharged in 1978. Jerome returned home with numerous stories about the Army.
Jerome working for the City of Hopewell and after working for the city, he worked at the Mess Hall in Fort Lee, VA. Hewas such a people person that he enjoyed life to the fullest with his friends and family. His brothers often got a kick out of Jerome working on his used cars.
At the family functions, you can always depend on Jerome for a hearty laugh. He was very much free hearted and would give to any one that needed anything from him. He never got married, but had a number of god-children that loved him. Jerome was loved by all his friends and family and would truly be missed.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Willie Savannah, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
A candlelight vigil will be held 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at 204 Monticello Drive, Hopewell, VA.
Anyone that wants to express their condolences to the family may visit the home of his brother, Bishop Willie Savannah at 2755 Forest Hill Road, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.