Our hearts were saddened by the loss of our beloved Jerone Delorinzo Bonner, lovingly known as "Zo." He was 31 years old born on September 4, 1988. "Zo" received his wings on May 16, 2020, and will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
"Zo" was a loving father, spoiled son, and awesome brother and uncle with a smile that wasn't easy to forget. He loved his family, friends, and listening to music. He thought the Dallas Cowboys was the greatest team that ever did it and was the one thing he would talk your head off about. If you had a bag of gummi bears, chocolate, or mountain dew, you were alright with "Zo."
"Zo" was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Bonner and leaves to cherish his memories, his Mother: Edith Bonner; Children: Zaharion Barner, Jerone Bonner Jr., Zoey Bonner, Ziyana Johnson, and Traquan Johnson; Sisters: Tremoyne Williams (Omar Williams) and Jennifer Johnson; Brother and best friend: Garrett Bonner; Seven nieces; six nephews, and one great-niece. Godmother: Wanda Johnson. A host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives to great in number to name. Girlfriend: Zikeia Johnson. Devoted cousins: Delvon Brown and Shawn Johnson. Devoted friends: Shanelle Davis and Sharde Graves.
A public viewing will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Celebration of Life Center, 524 South Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA from 12 to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mt. Minnis Memorial Park, Chester, VA at 4 p.m.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings, and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020