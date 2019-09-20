|
Jerry Arwood Sharp, Sr., 86, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Farmville, VA, he was the son of the late Richard A. and Gaither Josey Sharp; and was also peceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Sharp Reese Owens. Mr. Sharp was a United States Navy veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a member of New Covenant Church of the Brethren and was also a proud member of the 1949, 1950 and 1951 Hopewell Blue Devils State Football Champions team. Mr. Sharp retired from Honeywell after 38 years of dedicated service. He and his father enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting together.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mildred A. Sharp; four children, Jerry A. Sharp, Jr. and wife, Julie, Cissy Buyalos and husband, Norman, C.T. "Sonny" Mason and wife, Sharon and Joyce Carter and husband, Michael; ten grandchildren, Teresa, Doug, Nicole, Ben, Christopher, Courtney, Rhenda, Clint, Chip and Rebecca; sixteen great-grandchildren who he dearly loved; 1 great greatgranddaughter; and a son-in-law, Berton Owens.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Jerry Sharp. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019