McClure Funeral Service - Graham
1030 S Main Street
Graham, NC 27253
(336) 227-2711
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
JERRY M. PERDUE Obituary
Jerry Miller Perdue, 80, of Graham passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence. Jerry was born in Alamance County to Lee D. and Verlie Barham Perdue both deceased. He was a graduate of Graham High School, a retired tire salesman, a veteran of the US Army, and a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. Jerry was also a past member of the Graham Fire Department, the Enon Fire Department, Chester, VA., Graham Jaycees and he was a member of the Thomas M. Holt Masonic Lodge # 492.

Jerry is survived by his wife: Joan Pulliam Perdue of the home. Sons: Jay M. Perdue (Donna) of Haw River and Randy J. Perdue (Cindy) of Mt. Pelier, VA. Grandchildren: Cody J. Perdue, Brooke Nicole Perdue, and Mason Cole Perdue. Brother: Raymond F. Perdue of Graham. He was preceded in death by other than his parents, his sister: Nancy Perdue and a brother: Henry Perdue.

A funeral service is planned for Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the McClure Funeral Home Chapel in Graham. Officiating will be Rev. John W. Johnson. Burial with military honors will follow in Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at McClure Funeral Home in Graham from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Other times they will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance/Caswell, 914 Chap Hill Rd., Burlington, NC27215 or to Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1500 S. Main St., Graham, NC 27253.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 28 to May 29, 2019
