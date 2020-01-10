|
Jerry Nester Millis, 72, of Prince George, VA, entered eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert Lee Millis, Sr. and Virginia Nester Millis. Mr. Millis was preceded in death by three brothers, Harry Matthew Millis, Wayne Franklin Millis, Sr. and Robert Lee Millis, Jr. Mr. Millis is survived by two sons, Robert Lee Millis of Hopewell, VA, and Jason Todd Millis and his wife, Lisa Michelle Millis, of Dinwiddie, VA; a daughter, Mary Electra Millis of Osage City, KS; a brother, Donald Millis, Sr. of Prince George, VA; sisters, Jean Janeka of Prince George, VA, Ann Atkinson of Prince George, VA, Mary Edwards of Deltaville, VA, and Sherry Telle of Chester, VA; beloved grandchildren, Hunter Todd Millis, Conner Wade Millis, Jerry Rhodes, Robert Rhodes, Linda Millis and Nevada Finton Millis; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jerry was also survived by his significant other of 20 years, Goldie Rhodes of Hopewell, VA; caretaker, Delmus Rhodes also of Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 10, 2020