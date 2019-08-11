Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Home
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Jerry Wayne Lee SR Obituary
JERRY W. LEE, SR.

Jerry Wayne Lee, Sr., 76 of North Prince George, passed away Friday August 9, 2019.
He was born March 30, 1943 in Hopewell, VA to the late James and Eva Butler Lee. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Gwendolyn Lee and two brothers Wilbur F. Lee and James J. Lee.
He is survived by three sons Jerry W. Lee, Jr., James R. Lee, and Jody F. Lee; one daughter Lisa M. Stell; three sisters Lois Perry, Betty Lamm, and Janet Philyaw; one brother Vernon Lee; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jerry loved to go fishing. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Jerry was a member of Abundant Life Pentecostal Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, where a funeral service will be held 11:00am Wednesday August 14, 2019. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
