Mr. Jerry Winbush, 71, of Hampton, VA, and a native of Petersburg, VA, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his residence in Hampton, VA. He was born in Newark, NJ, to the late Mary D. Winbush. He received his education in Newark, NJ, and attended Robert Treat Elementary School, he later attended Barrington High School where he played the drums in the marching band.
Jerry loved to laugh and have fun while playing cards and going to bingo with his sister and friends. He was a true jokester at heart anyone he came in contact with, always walked away laughing or with a smile on their faces. The highlights of his life were when he was spending quality time with his family and making fond memories.
Jerry was employed at Bellwood until he later relocated to Norfolk Naval Base where after 27 years of being a dedicated employee, he was able to retire in 2012.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary D. Winbush; grandmother whom raised him, Carrie Douglas Green; grandfather Lawrence Jeter; sister, Carrie Bell Brown; aunt, Rosa Byrd; uncles, George Douglas and Marvin Swiney.
Jerry leaves to cherish his fond memories: his devoted wife, Margaret Winbush of Hampton, VA; sister, Mary Arrington of Conyers GA; brother, James Winbush (Shirley) of South Chesterfield, VA; sister-in-law, Leona Buford of Petersburg VA; sisters-in-law, Lisa Mitchell (Donald) of Petersburg, VA, and Joyce Davis (Frank) of Chesterfield VA; brother- in-law, Kenneth Morgan of Petersburg, VA. He also leaves to cherish his memory: devoted children, Darnella King (Dewitt) of Petersburg VA, Irving Blue (Lisa) and Jermoul Blue both of St. Louis, MO, Cleveland Morgan, Sr. (Katrina) and Nafeesa Knight-Walker both of Hampton, VA; grandchildren, Luther Russell, Darnell Billups (Angelique), Damineak Billups, Brittany Arrington, Bria Arrington, Saadiqah King, Deondra Hobson, Deonna King, Jazmine Morgan, Jamila Morgan, Cleveland Morgan, Jr. Adrian and Adarius Morgan whom he raised, Cory Giddens, Jamia Washington, Olivia Blue, and London Blue; great grandchildren, Kassidy Billups, Darnell Billups, Jr, McKenzy Billups, Harmony Billups, Juliana Rogers, Milton Mayo, Kennedy Mayo, Messiah Mayo, D'Angelo Jones, David Hollaway, Geonie King, Kareem Morgan and Kalani Morgan; devoted cousins, James Jackson, Lora Williams, and Carolyn Johnson; devoted friends, Dewitt King, Michael "Grover" Hill and Frankie Jones both of Virginia, the Slade family, Kennard and Belton all of Newark NJ; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
The family will receive relatives and friends at residence of his daughter, Darnella King 13 Cedarcroft Court, Petersburg, VA, she may be contacted by calling (804) 299-1798, and also in the Hampton area his residence 13 Teresa Drive, Hampton, VA, and you may his wife, Margaret Winbush at (757) 254-6778.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019