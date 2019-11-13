|
|
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
|
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
|
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Rocky Branch Baptist Church
|
JESSE JAMES WALKER
1946 - 2019
|
|
|
Deacon Jesse James Walker, 73, of 20803 River Road, Sutherland, Virginia, was called peacefully from labor to reward on Friday, November 8, 2019, at his residence in Sutherland, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Olethia G. Walker, Sr., his brothers, Lawrence C. Walker, Sr. and Robert L. Walker, Jr., his loving wife, Deacon Henrietta M. Walker.
Mr. Walker was a 1963 graduate of Southside High School in Dinwiddie County. He began his career at Seward Luggage as an assembly line operator. He then accepted a position with American Tobacco which later became Brown and Williamson, Inc. where he was a loyal employee that worked as a Supply Store Clerk Manager for over 30 years until he retired. After retirement, he worked part-time for the State Police Department as a Supply Store Room Clerk.
As a faithful member of the Rocky Branch Church of Sutherland, Va., Deacon Jesse loved the Lord and his church family. He served as chair of the Diaconate Ministry for over 20 years, was a member of the Pulpit Committee, Sunday School Teacher for the Adult Class in which he was an Old Testament Bible Scholar, Youth, and Adult Vacation Bible School Teacher, Weekly Bible Study Teacher, drove the church bus on numerous trips, facilitated Diaconate training seminars at churches in the community along with his helpmate, member of the Inspirational Choir, Male Chorus, Voices of Rocky Branch and devoted Bass Guitar Player, better known as "J.J. King", for all choirs for over 50 years, and Director/Producer, affectionately known as "Spielberg", of the annual Christmas Presentation. On numerous occasions, he brought the preached word on 5th Sundays and the Seven Last Words on Good Friday. Because of his faith in God, he agreed to serve as the Project Manager for the new Rocky Branch edifice.
Mr. Walker had a love for music. Prior to serving in the church, his talent began at an early age with his brothers and neighborhood friends forming their first group named Shorty Williams and the Rocking Four. From this, the famous and well known Astronauts Band was established. They played at various venues in the Tri-Cities Area.
Deacon Walker loved his family deeply. He was a devoted husband, father, proud "Popie" and uncle. He loved to travel with his family on annual summer vacations and fishing trips. He was known for keeping his vehicles well-groomed and for his hobby of lawn care in the community. "J.J. King", was cleaner than the Board of Health! He prided himself on dressing to the "Max", from head to toe. From his hats and suits to every color and style of Stacy Adams shoes ever created.
Left to cherish his memories are his one loving and devoted daughter, Nedra W. Jones (Michael) of Chester, VA, one loving and devoted son, Kevin J. Walker, Sr. (Torrie) of Bowie, MD; two devoted nephews, raised as sons, Lawrence C. Walker, Jr. (Tanya) of Chesterfield, VA, and Brian L. Walker, Sr. of Sutherland, VA; five grandchildren, Michelle and Nakayla Jones of Chester, VA, Markos Johnson of Las Vegas, NV, Lyndsea and Kevin (KJ) Walker of Bowie, MD.; one great-granddaughter, Elliyona Adams of Las Vegas, NV; two great nephews Brian L. Walker, Jr. of Chesterfield, VA., Lawrence C. Walker, III of Olympia, WA; loving and dedicated father and mother-in-law, Rev. Dr. Hebert and Obena Anderson; three loving and devoted sisters-in-law, Sharlene Wrenn (Raymond), Janet Edwards, and Gladys Walker (devoted caregiver); two aunts, Lillian Dilworth of Petersburg, VA, and Virginia Walker of Prince George, VA; life time friends, Deacon Clarence Williams and Nathaniel Pride; co-worker, friend and personal mechanic, Herman Bland; devoted friend and caregiver, Marie Beeler; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and neighbors.
A funeral service for Deacon Jesse Walker, will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Rocky Branch Baptist Church, Sutherland, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Lynn G. Robinson, eulogizing, and Rev. Dr. Herbert Anderson, officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the residence, 20803 River Road, Sutherland, Virginia, on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, November 12th and 13th, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, where the family will also receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. that evening.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019