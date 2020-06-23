Jesse Lee "Jake" Barber Jr., 92, of Hopewell, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in his home with his family by his side.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Lee Barber Sr.; mother, Claudia Hyler Barber; sisters, Doris Welch, Hilda Estes. Jake grew up in Brosville, VA and served his country proudly in the Navy during World War II. Jake worked in construction and started Barber Construction in 1960. He enjoyed working up until he was 85 years old, fishing, entertaining everyone with his jokes, and music. He loved animals, and spending time with his family and friends. Jake –the hardest-working man – was a loving, husband, father, and papa and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Deborah Everett Barber; children, Stephen Dale Barber and his wife, Diane, Kim Simmons Barber, Jessica Barber-Euresti and her husband, Adan, Donald Steven Barber and his fiancé Mariah Laine Terry; grandchildren, Aaron Lee Barber, Mark Anthony Barber, Jesse Warren Simmons, Cross Tristan Euresti, Cash Grayson Euresti, Dylan Stone Barber, Lyric Elizabeth Barber; six great-grandchildren; three brothers; numerous other extended family, work family, and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park with a time of food fellowship to follow at the residence.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Super Kids Ministry PO Box 637 Hopewell, VA 23860.
The family is being served by the Hopewell chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.