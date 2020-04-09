|
|
SGT (Ret) Jesse L. Moore, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1958, at the Fort Lee Army Medical Hospital, Fort Lee, VA, to the late Jesse L. Moore, Sr. (Retired Army) and Thressa Garner Moore. His family was a strong and active military family, traveling with his father, to finally retire in Petersburg, VA.
Jesse was an active member of the Blandford Community and lived there until he graduated. He attended Bethany Missionary Baptist Church at a young age upon settling in Petersburg. He pursued his education through the Petersburg School System. He attended Peabody and Petersburg High School. Jesse was active in athletic sports, both football and basketball, where he excelled and was a member of the State Championship team for Petersburg High School as he loved playing both sports. He went on to graduate in 1978 and entered the U.S. Army.
During his tenure in the military he had the opportunity to travel overseas and within the United States. After completing 15 years of active duty service to include tours in Iraq and Kuwait in Desert Storm, he was medically retired. He seemed his happiest enjoying his retirement amongst his family, especially enjoying his grandchildren. He later returned to work for the federal government, as a Military Personnel Specialist with the 1st Personnel Group, at the Hoffman Building, Alexandria, VA, to which he later retired as a federal government worker.
He enjoyed his family life living in Stafford, VA, for many years. He had the gift of storytelling and loved reminiscing with his friends and classmates, whenever their paths crossed. Jesse enjoyed watching the NFL and NBA games on TV, although he could never narrow it down to a specific team being his favorite. He has been a member, while not active, of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Texas and Jurisdictions, Free and Accepted Masons since 2014.
Left to cherish many fond memories: his devoted and loving wife, Patricia; two loving and caring sons, Marcus N. Moore (Gisette) and Jason L. Moore; grandchildren, who he loved and deeply cared for and gave all to and who loved him dearly, Jayden Moore and Janessa Moore; a loving sister, Rhonda D. Jackson (Tyrone); a devoted cousin, Lynda Simms (Darryl); a loving sister-in-law Sheila Kelly; a devoted mother and father-in-law Willie Neal and Essie Lee Westbrook; a devoted nephew, Ian Bradford Kelly (USAF Japan); devoted niece and nephew, Javonni and Dezmynn; two loving cousins, Dana and Jessica; and a host of cousins and true friends.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for the generous outpouring of love and care during this time of bereavement. We pray God's richest blessing upon you for your kindness and generosity. In lieu of floral arrangements, we ask that donations be made in memory of Jesse Moore to the Program (). May God be with you!
Service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Barry O. Brown, Sr., eulogist.
Family and friends will assemble 10:00 A.M. the day of the service at the residence of Willie Westbrook, 721 Court Street, Petersburg, VA, if you wish to be in the processional. The immediate family will be at the graveside and we are requesting guests to please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020