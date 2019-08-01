|
Mr. Jesse Lee James, beloved father, grandfather and friend to many transitioned to his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1949, to William James and Shirley N. James in Martin County, NC.
Though he had many loves: displaying his many talents and imparting his vast knowledge on others, family, vintage cars and being available at all times to be a helping hand, to name a few, those who truly know him know that his love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, which he proudly and boldly professed to all, was indeed very strong. And though "Chief," as he was affectionately called by many, faced many challenges, he truly believed that "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."
He matriculated through the elementary and high schools of Martin County, NC. He also possessed a very distinguished military career, retiring with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 and served two tours of Vietnam as a member of the 9th Calvary Division.
While enlisted in the United States Army, he achieved one of his greatest goals, one of which he was the most proud – he met and later married the former Irene Chesson on December 21, 1971.
He left a lasting impression on all who were blessed to have him cross their paths, never meeting a stranger, be it through the knowledge that he imparted upon his family and friends, his constant concern for the well-being of all or through his interactions with everyone that he met through his daily visits to the Waffle House.
Jesse leaves to cherish his memories: calling him "Dad," Shawn D. James and his wife Kimberly Farley of Baltimore, MD, calling him "Pops," Keara James and Jesse James of Baltimore, MD; calling him "Brother," Larry James of Connecticut, Bobby James of New Jersey, Irish James, Rulet Hinton, Paula McIntyre, and Aretha James of Jamesville, NC; calling him "Uncle Jesse" and "Uncle James" a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; calling him "Dear Friend," "Chief" and "Truly Missed" a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William James and Shirley N. James; stepfather, "IB" Issac B. Cordon; brothers, William M. James and Kenneth James; and his wife of 44 years, Irene C. James.
His health challenges presented him with a grueling battle, which he met head on, and was rewarded for his faithfulness with the words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." He will forever be appreciated, loved and missed by everyone who was blessed to make his acquaintance.
Service will be held 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
