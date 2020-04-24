|
Mr. Jesse Street, Jr., 66, of 1214 Grant Ave., Petersburg, VA, affectionately known as "Juney," was called home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a brief stay at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Juney was born March 16, 1954, to the late Jesse and Dorothy White Street and was raised in Sutherland, VA. He was the youngest of four boys and one girl. He was a 1972 graduate of the Dinwiddie County School System and served in the United States Army after graduation. He was married to Mary Ann Parham and out of the union was born one daughter, Veletka Chyvonne Street.
He worked for the State Commonwealth of Va.-Central State Hospital Transportation Department until his health declined.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Street; older brothers, Roger J. White, Franklin L. White, and Willie L. White; and mother-in-law, Mattie I. Parham.
He leaves to carry on his memories, two daughters,, Veletka C. Street and Deanna R. Williams; one grandson, Christopher Seward; one devoted sister, Merie W. B. Fitzgerald (Willie); one devoted niece, Benita B. Jones (Von); five sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; one aunt, Bettie Sue Street of Dewitt, VA; host of Street cousins, Fitzgerald cousins, Pegram and William cousins; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A Drive-In Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Bland & Tucker Funeral Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland and Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St, Petersburg, VA, 23803 (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 24, 2020