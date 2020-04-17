|
Mrs. Jessie R. Billhime, 86, of 2211 Bishop Street, Petersburg, VA, formerly of Pennsylvania, departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born May 20, 1933, in Thompsontown, PA, to the late Clair and Helen Bolton. Jessie was a retired nursing assistant.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Billhime, Sr.; and one son, Marlin Billhime, Jr.
Jessie is survived by children, Carol Hamlin (Joe) of the home, Tom Billhime (Terri) of Redondo Beach, CA, and Dennis Billhime (Andrea) of Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Dale Bolton of California; a host of other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Crater Community Hospice for their support, and Father T. for his kind words and support.
A private service will be held be held in Millertown, PA at a later date.
In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be made to the Crater Community Hospice.
