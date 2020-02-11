|
|
Jessie Inez Crickmore Nealy, 82, of Colonial Heights VA, went to be with the lord on Sunday, February 09, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Ethel Crickmore. Jessie was a devoted Christian woman who loved the lord. She was also a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jessie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Robert B Nealy and two sisters, Mavis Harrell, and Ramona Crickmore. Jessie leaves behind a daughter; Kaye Bland (Junior); two sons, James "Randy" Nealy (Lynn), Robert "Tony" Nealy (Nora); grandchildren, Joshua Bland, Meghan Miles (Joshua), Tyler Nealy, Jonathan Nealy, and Elliott Nealy; great-grandchildren, Madalyne and Abigail Miles, Garrett Nealy; sisters, Diane Franks, and Kitty Outlaw, as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the J.T. Morriss & Son Chester Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester VA. The Family would like to give a special thanks to Care Advantage and Crater Community Hospice for the dedication and care they gave to Mrs. Nealy. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020