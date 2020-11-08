Jill Bennett Clay, 79, of Petersburg, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born October 22, 1941 to the late George and Inez Bennett. Jill retired from the Petersburg post office after over 30 years as a dedicated mail carrier.
She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Clay, Sr.; two sons, Robert Bowman of Glennville, Georgia and David Bowman (Jennifer) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; stepson, Donald L. Clay, Jr. of Colonial Heights, Virginia; two grandchildren, Earl Bowman of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jessica Sanders of Fayetteville, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Liam, Levi, and Taytem; brother, Jack Bennett of Church Road, Virginia; and sister, Ann Thornton of Wake Forest, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.
