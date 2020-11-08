1/1
JILL B CLAY
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JILL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Bennett Clay, 79, of Petersburg, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.
She was born October 22, 1941 to the late George and Inez Bennett. Jill retired from the Petersburg post office after over 30 years as a dedicated mail carrier.
She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Clay, Sr.; two sons, Robert Bowman of Glennville, Georgia and David Bowman (Jennifer) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; stepson, Donald L. Clay, Jr. of Colonial Heights, Virginia; two grandchildren, Earl Bowman of Charlotte, North Carolina and Jessica Sanders of Fayetteville, North Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Jack, Liam, Levi, and Taytem; brother, Jack Bennett of Church Road, Virginia; and sister, Ann Thornton of Wake Forest, North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Arrangements by the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved