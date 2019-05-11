|
|
Jimmie Wayne Hess, 84, of Colonial Heights went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2019, at The Crossings at Ironbridge. He was born in Excelsior, West Virginia, to the late Lottie Cook Hess and Lucian Hess. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Hess, James McNeely and Eugene McNeely; sister, Dorothy Martin and son, Ronald Hess. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict. Jimmie worked in the historic masonry field all his life and was a member of Life Church in Colonial Heights. He volunteered at the Colonial Heights Food Pantry, was an avid fisherman, horseshoe player and loved playing his harmonicas.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Marilyn Robertson Hess; sons, Lucian, Lenny and James Hess; daughters, Lisa Hess (April) and Robin Edenton (Tom); sisters, Lila Goin of Indiana and Greata Mullens of Florida; stepchildren, Woody Belcher and Dallas Williams; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Hess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard with Pastor Scott Tischler officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Church, 16801 Harrowgate Road, South Chesterfield, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 11 to May 12, 2019