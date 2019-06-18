|
Our hearts were deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Jimmy Roger Brown. He was born on March 21, 1958, in Petersburg, VA, to the late John Roger Brown and Adelle Williams Brown.
At an early age, he accepted Christ. Jimmy graduated from Petersburg High School Class of 1978. He was employed at Petersburg General Hospital, Brenco, Medellin Tobacco and Golden Skillet. Jimmy loved cooking, playing basketball, spades and especially family time with a good game of horseshoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. Brown and Adelle Williams Brown; grandparents, Clinton Williams and Irene Williams; brother, Timmy Brown.
Jimmy leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Vivian Brown of Henderson, NC; two daughters, loving and devoted Tamika Cox-Johnson (Donnell) of Petersburg, VA and Lequita Neal of North Carolina; one son, Antonio ""Tony"" Cox of Petersburg, VA; five grandchildren, Kaiveon Cox, Isaiah Cox, Lawrence Hewlett Jr., Ta'Lajah Cox and Kayden Johnson of Petersburg, VA; two god-daughters, Monique Cox and Erica Cox of Petersburg, VA; two sisters, Barbara Brown of Petersburg, VA and Carolyn Brown (A. Brown) of Georgia; two brothers, Johnny Brown (Sherry Bishop) of Petersburg, VA and Tommy E. Brown Sr. (Veronica) of Mississippi; five sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Richardson, Joyce Bullock (David) and Crystal Ragland, all of Henderson, NC, Shirley Clarke of Norlina, NC and Shelby Davis of Louisburg, NC; one brother-in-law, John Ragland (Alicia) of Durham, NC; grandmother-in-law, Inez Jones; devoted friends, David Drew, Louise Maclin and the Cox family; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Irving Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 1:00 p.m. the day of the service and receive friends at 15600 Sunnybrook Road, South Prince George, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 18 to June 19, 2019