Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Broadway Baptist Church
301 N. 15th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JO ANN GREENE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JO ANN M. GREENE


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JO ANN M. GREENE Obituary
Jo Ann Martin Greene, 84, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo Lowell Dooley and Lucille Marie Christley Dooley. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Franklin Martin, and second husband, William J. Greene Sr. Jo Ann is survived by her children, Sandra Martin Jacobs (David), Vernon Martin (Bonnie), Stephen Martin (Leisa), Sherri Martin (Cullen), Scott Martin (Geneva); 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Connie Simonsen and brother, Bobby Dooley. She was a lifetime member of Broadway Baptist Church in Hopewell. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave. in Hopewell. Jo Ann's funeral ceremony will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 ,at 1:00 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N. 15th Ave. in Hopewell. Final rest will conclude in Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N. 15th Ave., Hopewell VA 23860, in Jo Ann's honor. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now