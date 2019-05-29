|
|
Jo Ann Martin Greene, 84, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo Lowell Dooley and Lucille Marie Christley Dooley. She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Warren Franklin Martin, and second husband, William J. Greene Sr. Jo Ann is survived by her children, Sandra Martin Jacobs (David), Vernon Martin (Bonnie), Stephen Martin (Leisa), Sherri Martin (Cullen), Scott Martin (Geneva); 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Connie Simonsen and brother, Bobby Dooley. She was a lifetime member of Broadway Baptist Church in Hopewell. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave. in Hopewell. Jo Ann's funeral ceremony will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 ,at 1:00 p.m. at Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N. 15th Ave. in Hopewell. Final rest will conclude in Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Broadway Baptist Church, 301 N. 15th Ave., Hopewell VA 23860, in Jo Ann's honor. Condolences may be registered online at www.memorialfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 30, 2019