|
|
Joan Charlene Branch, 87, of Petersburg, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cecil Wolfrey; father, Charles Miller; sister, Deedee Tyree; brother, Sonny Miller.
She is survived by her children, Jack T. Branch (Cathy) and Denise B. Hardy (Edward); grandchildren, Ryan Porter, Mason Hazelwood (Rob), and Sarah Price (Doug); great-grandchildren, Ryan Porter Jr., Olivia Price, and Sydney Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, where there will be a procession to Southlawn Memorial Park for a 2:30 p.m. graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local S.P.C.A. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019