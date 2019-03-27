Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN BRANCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN CHARLENE BRANCH


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOAN CHARLENE BRANCH Obituary
Joan Charlene Branch, 87, of Petersburg, passed away on March 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cecil Wolfrey; father, Charles Miller; sister, Deedee Tyree; brother, Sonny Miller.
She is survived by her children, Jack T. Branch (Cathy) and Denise B. Hardy (Edward); grandchildren, Ryan Porter, Mason Hazelwood (Rob), and Sarah Price (Doug); great-grandchildren, Ryan Porter Jr., Olivia Price, and Sydney Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, where there will be a procession to Southlawn Memorial Park for a 2:30 p.m. graveside. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local S.P.C.A. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now