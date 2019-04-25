|
Ms. Joan Frances Walker, 84, of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Walker was born in Elizabeth, NJ, the fourth child of James Walker and Viola P. Walker. In 1951, Joan graduated from Peabody High School. She earned her B.S. and M.S. degrees from Virginia State University and also completed a fellowship with General Electric in Louisville, KY in 1971. Her teaching career began at Essex County High School in Tappahannock, VA. She subsequently taught at Mosby Junior High School and John Marshall High School, both in Richmond, Virginia. These experiences yielded lifelong friendships.
She continued her career at John Tyler Community College as a counselor. During her time at John Tyler, she was recognized by the President of the college for her contributions to the students and by the Council on Black American Affairs division of the American Association of Community Colleges There, she also worked as an Assistant Professor and retired in 1991 as Coordinator of Counseling Services.
An active member of Zion Baptist Church, she served in various capacities throughout her life with dedication and zeal. Her service began as a teenager, where she was a member of the Junior Choir and assisted in counting the Sunday School offering. She also served as a sponsor for the L. R. Valentine Youth Group, Church School financial recorder, Secretary of the Board of Trustees for eight years, and Chairman of the Trustee Board for 17 years; Zion's Woman of the Year and Mother of the Year.
Ms. Walker's enthusiasm for serving others extended beyond the walls of Zion Baptist Church. Her passion was evident in her activities in the Petersburg community. She was named Caregiver of the Year by the Crater Caregivers Association and was selected to receive the 2008 Rose King Community Service Award by the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program - Southside. She also served on the Petersburg High School Student Scholarship Committee for a number of years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Larry T. Walker; her parents, and her siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved grandchildren, Taryn S. Adkins, Jordan N. Walker, and Marshall Walker. She is also survived by one aunt, Jean Pegram; seven nieces, Michelle Walker-Smith, Mildred V. Williams (Laurence), Wanda V. Smith (Larry), Cecelia V. Smith (Johnnie), Ruth Walker Smith (Norman), Sabrina Spratley, and Cindi Mitchell ; one nephew, Merle Walker (Katsue); three special cousins: Muriel Spratley, Charles Mitchell (Willette), Fannie Grandison; and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins, church family, and loving friends.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 225 Byrne Street, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Michael E. Shannon, Sr., Senior Pastor, eulogist. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
