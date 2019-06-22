Early Tuesday morning our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Mrs. Joan Marie Grandison Smith, age 64, slipped away peacefully at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.



Joan was born in Dinwiddie County on February 21, 1955, to the late Woodrow and Bernice Grandison. She was a member of New First Baptist Church Petersburg, Virginia.



Joan received her education through the Petersburg school system, Class of 1974. She was employed through CCO Mortgage in Glen Allen, VA, until her health began to decline.



Joan was a very strong-minded and outspoken person; she said what she meant and meant what she said. She was the life of any gathering with her spirit of humor. To sum up her life, it would be LAUGH as long as you breathe, and LOVE as long as you live.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy "Tee" Smith and brother, Larry "Kenny" Grandison.



Joan leaves to cherish her precious memories her one and only daughter, Ms. Cheva L. Stith (William) of Colonial Heights, VA; a son, Mr. Arvertra R. Pickett of Wadesboro, NC; the apple of her eye two grandchildren, Mr. Tevon and Ms. Jayla Stith, both of Colonial Heights, VA; a loving dog, Beau; one sister, Ms. Linda Grandison of Colonial Heights, VA; two brothers, Mr. Woodrow Grandison of Ettrick, VA and Mr. Warren "Terry" Fields (Doreatha) of Petersburg, VA; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Cheryl Miller (Robert)of Maryland; four brothers-in-law, James Smith (Margaret) of West Point, VA, Mr. Kenneth Smith (Nancy) of Washington, DC, Mr. Joseph Smith of Alexandria, VA and Arvetra Smith (Dedra) of Houston TX; two aunts, Mrs. Lady Roberts of McKenney, VA and Ms. Ruth Phidd of New York and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



A special thanks to Dr. Anne King, nephrology; Dr. Banker, cancer specialist; and their entire team for their love, support and care.



At the request of Mrs. Joan Smith, there will be no home visitation. In lieu of flowers, make contribution to the Cancer Foundation and omit all food items. The family may be reached at 804-605-5077, Mrs. Cheva Stith (daughter).



A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the New First Baptist Church, 1346 Grant Ave., Petersburg, VA, with the Rev. Robert Herny, pastor and Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. Interment will be private.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530. S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from June 22 to June 23, 2019