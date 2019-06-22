The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
JOAN SMITH
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
New First Baptist Church
1346 Grant Ave.
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOAN SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOAN M. (GRANDISON) SMITH


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOAN M. (GRANDISON) SMITH Obituary
Early Tuesday morning our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Mrs. Joan Marie Grandison Smith, age 64, slipped away peacefully at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Joan was born in Dinwiddie County on February 21, 1955, to the late Woodrow and Bernice Grandison. She was a member of New First Baptist Church Petersburg, Virginia.

Joan received her education through the Petersburg school system, Class of 1974. She was employed through CCO Mortgage in Glen Allen, VA, until her health began to decline.

Joan was a very strong-minded and outspoken person; she said what she meant and meant what she said. She was the life of any gathering with her spirit of humor. To sum up her life, it would be LAUGH as long as you breathe, and LOVE as long as you live.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy "Tee" Smith and brother, Larry "Kenny" Grandison.

Joan leaves to cherish her precious memories her one and only daughter, Ms. Cheva L. Stith (William) of Colonial Heights, VA; a son, Mr. Arvertra R. Pickett of Wadesboro, NC; the apple of her eye two grandchildren, Mr. Tevon and Ms. Jayla Stith, both of Colonial Heights, VA; a loving dog, Beau; one sister, Ms. Linda Grandison of Colonial Heights, VA; two brothers, Mr. Woodrow Grandison of Ettrick, VA and Mr. Warren "Terry" Fields (Doreatha) of Petersburg, VA; a sister-in-law, Mrs. Cheryl Miller (Robert)of Maryland; four brothers-in-law, James Smith (Margaret) of West Point, VA, Mr. Kenneth Smith (Nancy) of Washington, DC, Mr. Joseph Smith of Alexandria, VA and Arvetra Smith (Dedra) of Houston TX; two aunts, Mrs. Lady Roberts of McKenney, VA and Ms. Ruth Phidd of New York and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to Dr. Anne King, nephrology; Dr. Banker, cancer specialist; and their entire team for their love, support and care.

At the request of Mrs. Joan Smith, there will be no home visitation. In lieu of flowers, make contribution to the Cancer Foundation and omit all food items. The family may be reached at 804-605-5077, Mrs. Cheva Stith (daughter).

A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the New First Baptist Church, 1346 Grant Ave., Petersburg, VA, with the Rev. Robert Herny, pastor and Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. Interment will be private.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530. S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now