Joan Marie O'Donnell died peacefully in her sleep on November 16, 2020 in Petersburg, Virginia after a year's long battle with cancer. She was 71 years old.

Joan was born in Hollis, Queens, New York on August 14, 1949. She was the second youngest child of John O'Connell and Nancy O'Connell. Joan was an avid athlete and attended Immaculata College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where she played varsity tennis and basketball. There she met the love of her life and her future husband, Dr. Philip O'Donnell, who was attending nearby St. Joseph's College. Joan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1971 and followed Phil to Maryland where she supported him through medical school. They soon were married and began a family together.

Joan was a devoted mother to her four children. While they were young, Joan could be found helping establish the Jordan Point Country Club Swim Team and coaching at swim meets, driving to dance lessons, or coaching the Prince George Cyclones Travel Soccer Team (another organization she founded). Later in life, she enjoyed traveling the world to visit her children and their families with Phil and sneaking in a round of golf.

Joan's "fifth child" was her work as a child welfare lawyer. Joan represented almost every Department of Social Services' agency from Petersburg to Emporia over the past thirty years. She was a tireless and devoted advocate to the abused and neglected children of the region and her clients treasured her work ethic and commitment to the cause, while her opposing counsel respected her preparation and her integrity. Judges were comforted in knowing that if Joan quoted a statute or case she did so with precision and honesty. Joan litigated cases all the way up to the Supreme Court of Virginia and the Supreme Court of the United States. The local legal community will miss her leadership.

Joan is predeceased by her father, John, her mother, Nancy, as well as her brother, Denis. She is survived by her brother, JJ (Judy, Chris, Margaret and Tom), her brother, Maury (Mary and John), and her sister, Helen (Tim, Caela, Gandalf, Lian, Shallin and Morin), her sister in law, Sister Anne Mary (Nancy), as well as her husband, Phil, and her four children, Brighid (Peter and Méabh), Caitlin (Aaron, Emma James, and Theodore James), John (Sara), and Kevin (Lauren). The family plans to hold a private reception to honor Joan's life which shall be limited to close family members, but also plan to hold a public celebration of her life at a time when doing so is safe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greater Richmond SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now), 103 East Grace Street, Richmond, VA 23219.

