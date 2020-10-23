JoAnn Heptinstall Giffard, 89, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Edward Heptinstall and Nell Barfield Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Mary Fleeter Ferguson Barfield; and brother, Joseph Winston Taylor. She is survived by her son, Mark Giffard (Karen Marshall); brother, Samuel Hugh Taylor; and numerous nieces and nephews. All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to your local SPCA. Condolences may be expressed at www.jtmorriss.com.