JoAnne Burton Perkinson, 67, entered into eternal peace at her residence in Colonial Heights, VA, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born in Petersburg, VA, and was the daughter of the late Harwood Reid and Barbara Magee Burton.
JoAnne loved her family, her friends, her furbaby Gracie and every moment she spent with them. She was retired and always enjoyed summertime, swimming, the beach, music and dancing. We will all miss her and her beautiful smile, but we can rejoice knowing she is in her New Home full of love with our God. Psalm 34:18
She is survived by her husband David "Duck" Perkinson Jr.; son, Roger B. Mitchell Jr. and wife Cary and their children, Hunter, Victoria, Isaac, Laura, Cade and Cole; son Guy B. Mitchell and wife Tae; son Robert (Bobby) R. Mitchell, wife Erica and their children, Mikie, Kayla, Kamryn and Grayson; stepson David Perkinson II and stepdaughter Lisa Perkinson; sister Tammy B. Tomlin and husband Mark; nephew MJ Tomlin; niece Elisa Lindsey (Travis); great nieces and great nephews Lexi, Cody, Brayden, Tanner and Tegan; loving and devoted mother-in-law Selesa Rugar; several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A private memorial service is being planned. Memorial donations made to Destination Church, Hopewell, VA or to any church or , are very appreciated by her family.
