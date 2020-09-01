Jody Kitchen Ceppi, 70, of Prince George, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born December 10, 1949 to the late John Addison Kitchen, Sr. and Marjorie Brockwell Kitchen. She was also preceded in death by her brother John Addison Kitchen, Jr. Jody is survived by her loving husband, Norman Eugene Ceppi; daughter Tonya Leigh Cory and her husband, Scott; sister Peggy Kitchen Seward and her husband, Art; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and other extended family members. Jody was a faithful member of Second Chance Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Crater Road Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Chance Baptist Church, 2701 County Drive, Petersburg, Va., 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.