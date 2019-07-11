Home

J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
25824 Greensville Ave.
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-5959
JOE L. DODSON

JOE L. DODSON Obituary
Mr. Joe L. Dodson, of 704 Java Road, Java, Virginia, entered into eternal rest peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019, in Chatham, Virginia. Father of Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., pastor of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ Petersburg, VA.

Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County), Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director, 804-732-5959 and 804-834-3330. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on July 11, 2019
