Mr. Joe L. Dodson, of 704 Java Road, Java, Virginia, transitioned into eternal rest on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Joe was born in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, on October 16, 1935, to the late Charlie George and Fannie Robertson Dodson. He was educated in the Pittsylvania County Public School System.
Joe was a gentle, soft-spoken man. He was a pillar in the community and his household was home to many families. Anything he had, he shared with others. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend.
Joe retired from Haynes Construction in Chatham, Virginia, after many years of service. He was also a member of the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church.
In his early years, Joe took pride in being the owner/manager of the Spring Garden Bucs Baseball team. They traveled up and down the coast from New York to Georgia. Friday was time for the baseball meeting at Joe's house, followed by ball games on Saturday and again on Sunday after church at Smith's and Russell's.
During the week, one of the biggest things he looked forward to was Thursday night goodies from Wallace Burnett's Hot Dog stand that he would take home to his family and friends after work: peanuts, hot dogs, orange and grape drinks and animal cracker cookies.
Until his declining health, Joe found great pleasure in fishing, hunting with his hunting dogs, tending his garden, watching westerns on TV, talking about his beloved Indianapolis Colts and spending time with his family. A favorite pastime he enjoyed with all was a friendly game of spades where he made his own rules as the game went along. That game was the highlight of many holiday family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dollie M. Dodson; one son, Travis M. Dodson; brothers, Willie Dodson, James Dodson, Walter Dodson and Lawson Dodson.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted daughter, Deborah D. Waller (Johnnie) of Java, Virginia and devoted daughter and caregiver, Jo Ann Dodson of Java, Virginia; sons, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr. (Traci) of Prince George, Virginia and Deacon Maurice J. Dodson of Danville, Virginia; grandchildren, Monica W. Martin (Hampton) of Danville, Virginia, Johnnie L. Waller Jr. (Tina) of Danville, Virginia, Jonathon T. Waller of Java, Virginia and Jeffrey L. Dodson Jr. of Prince George, Virginia; great-grandchildren, Laila Martin, Jaheim Waller, Maliya Waller, London Waller and Olivia Waller; sister, Margaret Robertson (Kenneth) of Chatham, Virginia; brothers, Raleigh Dodson of Chatham, Virginia and Daniel Dodson (Violeen) of Chatham, Virginia; sisters-in-law, Geneva Thorpe of Riceville, Virginia, Estella Hamm (Thomas) of Java, Virginia, Louella Grasty (Steve) of Java, Virginia, Hilda Martin of Dry Fork, Virginia, Queenie Gregory of AltaVista, Virginia, Carolyn Dodson and Elnora Childress of Chatham, Virginia, Alma Dodson of Danville, Virginia and Thelma Dixon of South Boston, Virginia; brothers-in-law, Larry Coleman (Dorothy) of Java, Virginia, Thomas Coleman of Chatham, Virginia and David Wimbush of Washington, DC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to especially thank other caregivers Sharon Tucker; sister-in-law, Estella Hamm and devoted niece, Tammy Plunket.
Funeral services for Mr. Joe L. Dodson, will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church, 857 Java Road, Java, Virginia 24565, with Pastor Antonel A. Myler Sr., officiating and Rev. Kevin McNeill, eulogizing. Interment will follow in the Shockoe Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Java, Virginia.
Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence 704 Java Road, Java, Virginia, at 11:45 a.m. on the day of the service.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home, 668 Zion Road, Gretna, Virginia 24557, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Floral arrangements may be sent to Miller Funeral Home. All correspondence and/or telephone calls may be directed to the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Professional funeral services have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, 804-732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonnandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 12 to July 13, 2019