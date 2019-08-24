Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
JOE TAYLOR
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOE TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOE RICHARD TAYLOR


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOE RICHARD TAYLOR Obituary
Our dearly beloved Mr. Joe Richard Taylor has earned his wings. He entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, surround by his love ones at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. He was born September 4, 1940, to the late Clifford and Martha Taylor. Joe was educated in Sussex County Public System.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Martha Taylor; brothers, Robert Taylor, Clifford "Buck" Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Edward Lee Taylor, John Jones, and William W. Taylor; sisters, Carrie Raines, Nancy Raines, Minnie Brown and Hattie Godette; brothers-in-law, William Godette and Arthur Bonner.

He accepted Christ at an early age at Calvary Baptist Church, Yale, VA, and later joining the Mission Church in Petersburg, VA.

He enjoyed watching wrestling. He also loved gardening (raising beautiful vegetables which he shared with family and friends), being with family and friends, and talking with his nieces and nephews on the telephone.

Mr. Taylor retired from Cooper and Claiborne Construction after years of service.

Mr. Taylor leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Gladys Taylor; loving son, Juan M. Taylor (Valetta) of Columbia, TN; two grandchildren, Cedarious Taylor and Chavarous Taylor of Columbia, TN; one goddaughter, Tiffany Montgomery of Matoaca, VA, and one godson, Rejon Barber of Petersburg, VA; two god-granddaughters, China Rose Washington and Candy Rain Moore, both of Matoaca, VA; three sister, Frances Taylor of Sussex County, VA, Fannie Taylor of Petersburg, VA, and Vestine Bonner of Prince George, VA; three brothers-in-law, William Ivey and David Ivey, both of Hopewell, VA, and Daniel Ivey (Juanita) of Greensboro, NC; four sisters-in-law, Latrice Turner (Joseph), Barbara Ivey, and Katie Whitehead (John), all of Hopewell, VA, Vivian Ivey of Stone Mountain, GA; devoted nephew, Shelton Bonner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A special thanks to Marianna Montgomery and Shelton Bonner for all their acts of kindness during this journey.

Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Melvin Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now