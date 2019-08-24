|
|
Our dearly beloved Mr. Joe Richard Taylor has earned his wings. He entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, surround by his love ones at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA. He was born September 4, 1940, to the late Clifford and Martha Taylor. Joe was educated in Sussex County Public System.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Martha Taylor; brothers, Robert Taylor, Clifford "Buck" Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Edward Lee Taylor, John Jones, and William W. Taylor; sisters, Carrie Raines, Nancy Raines, Minnie Brown and Hattie Godette; brothers-in-law, William Godette and Arthur Bonner.
He accepted Christ at an early age at Calvary Baptist Church, Yale, VA, and later joining the Mission Church in Petersburg, VA.
He enjoyed watching wrestling. He also loved gardening (raising beautiful vegetables which he shared with family and friends), being with family and friends, and talking with his nieces and nephews on the telephone.
Mr. Taylor retired from Cooper and Claiborne Construction after years of service.
Mr. Taylor leaves to cherish his memory: a devoted wife, Gladys Taylor; loving son, Juan M. Taylor (Valetta) of Columbia, TN; two grandchildren, Cedarious Taylor and Chavarous Taylor of Columbia, TN; one goddaughter, Tiffany Montgomery of Matoaca, VA, and one godson, Rejon Barber of Petersburg, VA; two god-granddaughters, China Rose Washington and Candy Rain Moore, both of Matoaca, VA; three sister, Frances Taylor of Sussex County, VA, Fannie Taylor of Petersburg, VA, and Vestine Bonner of Prince George, VA; three brothers-in-law, William Ivey and David Ivey, both of Hopewell, VA, and Daniel Ivey (Juanita) of Greensboro, NC; four sisters-in-law, Latrice Turner (Joseph), Barbara Ivey, and Katie Whitehead (John), all of Hopewell, VA, Vivian Ivey of Stone Mountain, GA; devoted nephew, Shelton Bonner; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A special thanks to Marianna Montgomery and Shelton Bonner for all their acts of kindness during this journey.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Melvin Taylor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019