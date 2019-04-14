Home

Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
Joeann Humphries Snow, 78, of Sussex County, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, she was the daughter of the late Freddie Humphries and Ruby Stywater Vlk. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Blair of Atlanta, GA, Sharon Thweatte (Greg) of Claxton, GA and Robin Imes of TX; sisters, Carol Archer of Sussex County, Doris Worley (Tom) of Sussex County, Sherry Dingas (Larry) of Prince George, Linda Mabe of Dolphin, VA and Mary Stanley (Larry) of Hopewell; brother, Walter Vlk, Jr. (Mary) of Pink Hill, NC; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland Baptist Church, 12601 Prince George Dr., Disputanta, VA 23842, or to , 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
