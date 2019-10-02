|
John Allen Todt, 56, of McKenney, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born June 23, 1963, to the late John P. and A. Seline Todt of Petersburg. John and his wife, Roxann Weathers Todt were involved in a fatal accident at the same time. He was preceded in death by a niece, Catherine Lipford. John is survived by three sisters, Tanya Lipford of Chester, Jolene Cave (Michael) of Hopewell, and Norene Lovdahl (Ted) of Newport News; five nieces, Kelly Lipford, Crystal Phillips, Brandi Daniel, Samantha Larned, and Ashley Batten; one nephew, Theodore Lovdahl IV; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and many other loving relatives.
John was employed with Lawmans Heating and Air Conditioning. He was a charter member and treasurer of the Southern Cross Riding Club, where he enjoyed giving back to the community through charitable services. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019. Inurnment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Cross Riding Club, 1114 7th Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019