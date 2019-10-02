Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory
3935 S. Crater Road
Petersburg, VA 23805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN TODT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ALLEN TODT


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN ALLEN TODT Obituary
John Allen Todt, 56, of McKenney, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born June 23, 1963, to the late John P. and A. Seline Todt of Petersburg. John and his wife, Roxann Weathers Todt were involved in a fatal accident at the same time. He was preceded in death by a niece, Catherine Lipford. John is survived by three sisters, Tanya Lipford of Chester, Jolene Cave (Michael) of Hopewell, and Norene Lovdahl (Ted) of Newport News; five nieces, Kelly Lipford, Crystal Phillips, Brandi Daniel, Samantha Larned, and Ashley Batten; one nephew, Theodore Lovdahl IV; 12 great-nieces and nephews; and many other loving relatives.

John was employed with Lawmans Heating and Air Conditioning. He was a charter member and treasurer of the Southern Cross Riding Club, where he enjoyed giving back to the community through charitable services. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Crater Road Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3935 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, Virginia 23805, where a funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019. Inurnment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southern Cross Riding Club, 1114 7th Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now