Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gill Grove Baptist Church
10726 River Rd,
Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Gill Grove Baptist Church
10726 River Rd
Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gill Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN BROTHERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN ANTHONY BROTHERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN ANTHONY BROTHERS Obituary
John Anthony Brothers, born in St. Brides, Virginia, and resident of Chesterfield Co., Virginia, used his first minute of eternal life on January 6, 2020. He was the pastor of his beloved Gill Grove Baptist Church for the past 46 years, touching many lives by showing them Christ. Pastor Brothers sacrificially gave his heart to Christ, his family, and his church family.
He was happily married to his teenage sweetheart, Nita, for 57 years, and was a wonderful father to Tracey (John) Brewer, John Mark (Lesley) Brothers, Jason (Jessica) Brothers, and Rebekah (Steve) Boots. He is survived by his sister, Jane (Jim) Goins; his big brother (and second father), Bill (Faye) Brothers; brother, Marvin (Sue) Brothers; and brother, Ricky (Kathy) Brothers. Pastor Brothers will be remembered as a faithful, compassionate servant of Christ who lived what he preached
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Gill Grove Baptist Church, 10726 River Rd, Chesterfield, Virginia 23838. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Gill Grove Baptist Church. Interment will immediately follow in the Gill Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -