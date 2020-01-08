|
|
John Anthony Brothers, born in St. Brides, Virginia, and resident of Chesterfield Co., Virginia, used his first minute of eternal life on January 6, 2020. He was the pastor of his beloved Gill Grove Baptist Church for the past 46 years, touching many lives by showing them Christ. Pastor Brothers sacrificially gave his heart to Christ, his family, and his church family.
He was happily married to his teenage sweetheart, Nita, for 57 years, and was a wonderful father to Tracey (John) Brewer, John Mark (Lesley) Brothers, Jason (Jessica) Brothers, and Rebekah (Steve) Boots. He is survived by his sister, Jane (Jim) Goins; his big brother (and second father), Bill (Faye) Brothers; brother, Marvin (Sue) Brothers; and brother, Ricky (Kathy) Brothers. Pastor Brothers will be remembered as a faithful, compassionate servant of Christ who lived what he preached
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Gill Grove Baptist Church, 10726 River Rd, Chesterfield, Virginia 23838. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Gill Grove Baptist Church. Interment will immediately follow in the Gill Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020