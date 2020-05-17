|
Mr. John Bradford Jamison Logan, youngest son of John Logan and Josephine Blount Logan, born November 7, 1965 Petersburg, VA returned to God on April 27, 2020 at Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital, Richmond, VA.
Preceding him to glory were his maternal grandparents, Willie and Hessie Green Blount; paternal grandparents, John Valentine and Fannie Logan McKiever; uncles, Thomas Blount, Fred Logan, Harold Logan, Eddie Logan, Walter Logan and Murphy McKiever; aunts, Belinda Blount, Bertha Blount Calloway, Barbara Logan, Patricia McKiever, Katherine Keitt, Sally Blount, and Jeanette Logan.
Survivors include: his mom, Josephine; brother, John Bruce Eric Logan; sister, Sandra Hilliary Harrison; brother-in-law, Randy Harrison; uncles, Willie Blount (Mary) and Charles Blount; ex-wife, Nona Berry; daughter, November Logan; sons, Reshawn Bradford Parker, Jordan Jamison Baugh and daughter, Jennifer Camille Baugh; his favorite and only niece, Kailey A. Logan (his partner in crime); special friends, Mary Ellen Jones Parrish and Ines Hill; numerous cousins in Virginia and New York.
In his youth he was baptized at St. John Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA. He was a graduate of the class of 1984 from Matoaca High School. He entered active duty military service June 13, 1984, the day after graduation. He served 12 years in the U.S. Army ending in April 1996. He worked at Lowes and Thomas Lumber Company in Clarksville, TN. Most recently employed at Atlantic Constructors in Richmond, VA. He achieved his goal, first expressed at age 2 of driving an eighteen wheeler. He loved driving trucks, working on cars, often visiting the Colonial Shooting Academy and always wore his blue-tooth talking with friends. He was somebody that never met a stranger and would help anyone in need. He loved to laugh, tell stories, and play practical jokes. He loved his family and friends. He was his mom's free spirit.
A host of faithful friends: Alfred Cobbs, Rodney Haskins, Cecil Henderson, Darnell "Heavy" Seabree, Cortez Winters, Nicole Winters, William Manning, Charles Armstrong, Tavis Wimbush, Willie McCray, Deotha "D'Money" Hollis, Damien Nicholson, Donald "Cuz" Barker, Rodney Jones and Kaye Whitley. The family apologizes for any names of close friends missing from this list.
A celebration of life service will be announced by the family at a later date, family and friends will be notified.
There will be no viewing of Mr. Logan.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 17 to May 18, 2020